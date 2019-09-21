  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMInside the 5
    4:30 PMKPIX 5 News
    5:00 PMCollege Football
    8:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Calaveras Reservoir, Grass fire, Milpitas, Vegetation Fire, Wildfire


MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Fire crews battled a half-dozen grass fires Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara County totaling about 70 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Reservoir Fire complex burned by the Calaveras Reservoir near Milpitas on Saturday. (CBS)

The blazes, collectively dubbed the Reservoir Fire, were first reported shortly before 2 p.m. off Calaveras and Felter roads about 5 miles northeast of Milpitas.

The area is near the Calaveras Reservoir and Calaveras Road was closed, Cal Fire said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments