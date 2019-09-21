Comments
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Fire crews battled a half-dozen grass fires Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara County totaling about 70 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The blazes, collectively dubbed the Reservoir Fire, were first reported shortly before 2 p.m. off Calaveras and Felter roads about 5 miles northeast of Milpitas.
The area is near the Calaveras Reservoir and Calaveras Road was closed, Cal Fire said.
