SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A retired law enforcement officer who has acknowledged he suffers from depression unexpectedly left his San Francisco home early Friday morning, and has not been seen since, police said Saturday.
Police believe 52-year-old James Kerrigan might have taken with him a handgun, which is registered to him.
Kerrigan was last seen wearing a green and yellow plaid shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Kerrigan is asked to call 911 or the San Francisco Police Department 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411 and began the text message with SFPD (you may remain anonymous).
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.