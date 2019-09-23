TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS SF) — The bodies of a man and young boy were discovered Monday near the Sand Flat Campground in Tuolumne County close to a car linked to a weekend Amber Alert, authorities said.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office cancelled the Amber Alert after the bodies were discovered near the red 2005 Hyundai Elantra which was focus on a manhunt throughout Northern California
**This AMBER Alert had been deactivated. Please refer to the Merced County Sheriff's Department for additional information.** https://t.co/dQHY3wgJPl
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 23, 2019
“Vehicle has been located by @TuolumneSheriff last night in a remote area of #tuolumnecounty,” the Merced County Sheriff tweeted. “Two unidentified bodies located near the vehicle. Investigation is ongoing and information will be released when available by Tuolumne Sheriff.”
An Amber Alert was issued out of Merced County on Saturday after a father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, allegedly abducted his 2-year-old son John. Authorities said the pair could be traveling in a red Hyundai with the California license plate 5SKT544.
CHP said Steven was considered armed and dangerous.
The Amber Alert went out in Calaveras, Fresno, Mariposa, Merced, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.
