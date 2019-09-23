CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist thrown over the side of the Carquinez Bridge after a crash on Interstate Highway 80 in the Crockett area of unincorporated Contra Costa County Sunday evening has been identified by the coroner’s office.
Jesus Berrios II, from Castro Valley, was riding east on Highway 80 when he collided with another eastbound vehicle just past the Pomona Street on-ramp around 6:30 p.m.
The 33-year-old fell onto a set of railroad tracks at ground level and was pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from the county coroner’s office responded to the area below the bridge to recover his remains.
The other driver was not injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. That individual remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, and is not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
