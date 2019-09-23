SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fight involving a metal pipe that killed a man early Saturday in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.
According to police, officers initially responded to the fight in the 200 block of Kansas Street just before 4 a.m.
There they found the injured victim, a 50-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A suspect fled the scene, but officers were able to apprehend him after a brief chase. He’s been identified as James McGee, a 35-year-old Las Vegas resident, police said.
McGee was arrested on suspicion of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s currently being held without bail, according to jail records.
The city’s medical examiner could not immediately release the victim’s name.
