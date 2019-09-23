Filed Under:Electricity, PG&E, Power outage, Rohnert Park News

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A power outage may be affecting about 6,000 customers Monday night in Rohnert Park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Public safety officials said that as of 10:24 p.m. power was out on the east side of the city. The outage began at 9:40 p.m.

The officials said the outage does not have anything to do with a public safety power shutoff. There is no estimate time of restoration.

PG&E has been notified and is investigating the cause.

