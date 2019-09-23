  • KPIX 5On Air

ORINDA (CBS SF) — Two suspects carjacked a Toyota Tacoma from its owner at gunpoint Sunday morning in a quiet residential neighborhood of Orinda, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee said that at about 10:10 a.m. Sunday, two suspects in a stolen silver Audi RS 5 – which had just been involved in a California Highway Patrol pursuit – pulled into a driveway in the 400 block of Camino Sobrante in Orinda, near the Orinda Country Club.

The two suspects, Lee said, robbed a man there of the Tacoma at gunpoint and fled. Neither Orinda police nor CHP officers could locate the stolen Tacoma.

Authorities continue to search for the black Toyota Tacoma, with its California license plate 8RO1259.

Anyone with information on the two carjacking suspects or the Tacoma’s current whereabouts is asked to call the Orinda Police Department at (925) 646-2441.

