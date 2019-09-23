MILPITAS (CBS SF) – The Reservoir Fire, which has been burning off Calaveras Road east of Milpitas near the Calaveras Reservoir since Saturday afternoon, was described as 70 percent contained Sunday night, and at 128 acres hasn’t grown in size for the past 24 hours, Cal Fire said.
Rolling debris, combined with the area’s steep slopes, continue to hamper containment of the fire, Cal Fire said Sunday night on social media.
The fire, which started as a series of six smaller fires burning south of the Santa Clara-Alameda County line, first reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged.
Calaveras Road in the area near the fire has been closed since Saturday afternoon, and is expected to remain closed into Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.