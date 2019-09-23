SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police searching for a hit-and-run truck driver who fatally struck a female pedestrian on South King Road Sunday night.
Officers responded at 7:44 p.m. to the hit-and-run reported in the area of South King Road and Lido Way near Emma Prusch Farm Park.
The victim was found in the roadway and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name is not yet being released.
Investigators determined the vehicle, a dark blue or green truck, possible an early 2000s model Ford Ranger with an extended cab, was heading south on South King Road when it hit the woman, who was in the crosswalk, according to police.
The truck and driver were last seen turning west onto Story Road. The driver is described as having a buzz cut and was clean-shaven besides a small mustache.
The fatal collision is the 36th on San Jose city streets in 2019 and the 15th to involve a vehicle and pedestrian. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Eliseo Malvideo at (408) 277-4654 or a tip line at (408) 947-STOP.
