



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF/AP) — The murder trial of a Chinese real estate heiress Tiffany Li got underway Monday with two very different versions of the 2016 murder of her boyfriend Keith Green being presented to the jury.

Prosecutors told a packed courtroom that Li conspired with her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat to kill Green over fears she would lose custody of their two young daughters.

They said they planned to show jurors evidence that Green was lured to a meeting with Li and was shot by Bayat in the garage of her San Francisco Bay Area mansion in 2016. They said the pair paid a friend named Olivier Adella $35,000 to dump Green’s body and took steps to cover up their crimes.

The defense argued that Green was killed by Adella as a result of a foiled kidnap plan and asserted that investigators overlooked certain evidence in an attempt to pin the crime on Li and Bayat.

Green’s cell phone was found in Golden Gate Park and his nearly naked body later turned up off a dirt road in Sonoma County.

Adella agreed to a plea deal and was expected to take the stand as a key witness at Li and Bayat’s trial, but that deal was taken off the table last week after revelations that he had contacted a defense witness.

A jury of 10 women and six men plus four alternates will determine Li and Bayat’s fate.

Li’s family made a fortune in real estate construction in China and she posted an astonishing $35 million bail that has allowed her to stay in her home pending trial. It was based on the prosecutors fears that she was a flight risk.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport to make it difficult to flee the country.

“She’s been under house arrest effectively for over two years,” said Carr. “She’s actually a little agoraphobic being in there for so long. She’s more comfortable indoors somewhat.”

The 31-year-old is backed by a group that raised $4 million cash and pledged $62 million in San Francisco Bay Area property. California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash.

Li also has been on round-the-clock electronic monitoring. Opening statements are now scheduled for Tuesday.