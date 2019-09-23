SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – San Bruno police arrested three people for stealing merchandise at The Shops at Tanforan mall last week and say they are involved in a statewide retail theft ring.
Officers had responded at 8:10 p.m. Thursday to the mall at 1150 El Camino Real after multiple suspects fled a business there with stolen merchandise worth more than $4,000, according to police.
The officers arrived and found the trio — 19-year-old Richmond resident Inaya Chatman, 27-year-old Richmond resident Mikela Sims and 30-year-old Antioch resident Kiaira Fluker—and arrested them on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and several outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
