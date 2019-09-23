SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Trump Administration is threatening to freeze California’s federal highway funds in the latest clash over air quality and climate change.
A letter from the EPA to the California Air Resources Board (obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle) accuses California of failing to comply with the Clean Air Act. The letter alleges that the state failed to submit air pollution control plans.
California governor Gavin Newsom fired back Monday evening, saying the White House is trying to “bully” California as the state defends its clean air laws “from President Trump’s attacks.”
“The White House has no interest in helping California comply with the Clean Air Act to improve the health and well-being of Californians. This letter is a threat of pure retaliation,” Newsom said in a statement.
“We won’t go back to the days when our air was the color of mud. We won’t relive entire summers when spending time outside amounted to a public health risk. We won’t be intimidated by this brazen political stunt.”
The threat comes after the state sued the administration for revoking its authority to set more stringent vehicle emissions standards.
You must log in to post a comment.