VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Vacaville police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly attacked and seriously injured his father, a police sergeant said.
Douglas Dietrich, 32, went to the Vacaville Police Department around 10 p.m. and said he attacked and choked his father around 5 p.m. Saturday at their home on Walnut Court, Sgt. Chris Polen said.
Police detained Dietrich and rushed to the residence, where they found a non-responsive 61-year-old man who was still alive. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was still being treated Monday for serious injuries that could be life-threatening, Polen said.
Dietrich was booked into the county jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Polan said police are still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
