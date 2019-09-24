Comments
SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Marin County supervisors voted to allow electric-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, on paved pathways, parking lots and other areas specifically designated to allow them.
The amendments affect the county’s popular Mill Valley/Sausalito Multiuse Pathway, the Pacheco Path, and the Corte Madera Creek Pathway.
E-bikes will still be prohibited on unpaved trails.
“We need to put this in place. It is about behavior right now, less than it is about technology,” Supervisor Katie Rice said in a statement.
The board says the new rules will “alleviate road congestion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase opportunities for exercise.”
