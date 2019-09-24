By Hoodline

Here’s the latest in SF bar and restaurant news. In this edition, a Burmese restaurant launches happy hour, a SoMa bar debuts a new food menu, and Nikkei-cuisine restaurant — a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese fare — offers a a full rosé brunch menu.

Updates

Union Square

Burma Club (8 Mint Plaza)

Burma Club, the newest venture from the Burma Superstar team, is now hosting happy hour at 8 Mint Plaza.

On weekdays from 3 – 6:30 p.m., customers can now enjoy fermented tea leaf salad tossed with a crispy mixture of nuts, beans, and garlic with julienne style cut lettuce ($16); vegetarian samusas filled with smashed curried potatoes, mint, peas, and spices served with spicy-tangy sauce ($7), and more.

The drink menu features specialty cocktails like “The General” — Tanduay Gold Rum, Le Réviseur Cognac, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Benedictine, Peychaud’s and Angostura Bitters ($9); or the “Ananda Spritz” — Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro, Nonino, fresh pineapple, lemon juice and palm sugar, topped with sparkling wine ($9), among others.

SoMa

The Bar at Monarch (101 6th St.)

SoMa’s Monarch will soon be offering a new food menu. Starting on September 25, “The Bar at Monarch” will serve Spanish-inspired bites and craft cocktails.

Curated by Executive Chef Nick Ronen, the food menu, which will be available throughout the Monarch bar and lounge, will feature dishes such as the Niman Ranch beef sliders with angus beef patty, fig preserve, grilled onions and arugula, and fried chicken sliders with breaded chicken breast, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato and tarragon aioli.

The Bar at Monarch will be open and serving food on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5:00pm – 9:00pm.

Cow Hollow

Kaiyo (1838 Union St.)

To celebrate San Francisco’s warm weather season, Kaiyo has recently debuted a full rosé brunch menu, featuring over half a dozen types of rosé, a rosé cider, pink cocktails, still or sparkling rosé flights, rosé spritz, and a pink punch bowl for customers to share.

Customers can opt for a pink punch made with gin, Aperol, ginger, strawberries, and lemon, or glasses of rosé from brands like Domaine Carneros, Banshee, and more.

Kaiyo has revamped the brunch menu to pair with its rosé options. Items include the Kakuni braised pork belly hash with Peruvian potato hash, aji panca, shishito peppers, onion, and a sunny side up egg served with uchucuta (a traditional sour and spicy sauce), as well as the classic Lomo Saltado with Niman Ranch short rib, fried egg, Roma tomatoes, red onion, and French fries.

On the sweet side of things, the menu includes items like Crepe De Manzana, with caramelized green apple, matcha cream, powdered sugar and topped with orange zest.