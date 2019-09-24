Comments
San Jose police officers responded at 9:56 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Monterey Road and arrived to find the victim suffering from at
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman was found fatally shot Monday night, raising San Jose’s yearly homicide toll to 26 victims, authorities said.
least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately available from police.
The name of the victim has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca at (408) 277-5283.
