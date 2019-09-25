SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of climate change activists blocked a number of streets in San Francisco’s Financial District Wednesday morning.
Demonstrators holding banners blocked California St. between Kearny and Sansome streets, along with Montgomery and Sansome between Sacramento and Pine streets.
The activists painted murals on the blocked streets denouncing the fossil fuel industry and calling for action on climate change.
Mural painting in the streets of San Francisco for climate justice. Act as if your house is on fire — because it is! #ClimateActionNow #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/AZrPkU3eDl
— Rising Tide NA (@RisingTideNA) September 25, 2019
The demonstration comes on the same day a new, United Nations-backed report on climate change was released. The report paints a grim picture of the world’s warming climate approaching tipping points where some of the more severe consequences of climate change can no longer be avoided.
Last week, San Francisco was among the cities worldwide where tens of thousands of students and their supporters held “Climate Strike” demonstrations.
