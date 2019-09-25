



PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — An intense manhunt was underway Wednesday for a wanted felon who fled police by driving the wrong way on I-680 and then eluded capture in a wooded area near South San Ramon Creek, authorities said.

Pleasanton police said Jeremy Castleberry remained at large and was wanted on several previous felony warrants from Alameda County for identity theft, burglary, and forgery.

Officers began pursuing Castleberry after he was allegedly spotted driving a stolen BMW westbound on Stoneridge Dr. Wednesday morning. He refused to pull over and then raced southbound at high speeds in the northbound lanes of I-680.

The pursuit was terminated at that point, but officers still had the BMW in sight when Castleberry allegedly pulled over to the shoulder of the road just south of the W. Las Positas overcrossing.

They saw him jump out of the vehicle and then hop over the guardrail, heading eastward towards South San Ramon Creek. Officers lost sight him as he went down the embankment into the creek.

Police set up a perimeter around the area and requested the assistance of California Highway Patrol and Alameda County Sheriff’s department. A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of a CHP helicopter, the sheriff’s department drone unit as well as K9 teams.

After an extensive two-hour search, Castleberry was not located and the perimeter was cleared.

He is described as a white male adult, late 20’s, with a shaved head and wearing a white tee shirt carrying a large backpack.

Police requested anyone with information on his whereabouts or see someone matching his description is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.