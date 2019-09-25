SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – PG&E has shut off power to nearly 1,500 customers in Napa and Sonoma counties early Wednesday morning to reduce the risk for wildfires in advance of a hot and windy forecast, according to PG&E officials.
The power was shut down at about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E officials said. The outage map shows areas currently without power stretch from eastern Sonoma County, the west side of Calistoga to the Napa county line and north of Lake Berryessa, approximately 1,460 customers per the PG&E outage website.
The outages, part of PG&E’s public safety power shutoff program, are being done in advance of a forecasted hot and windy day across the region.
For more information about power shutoffs, the officials recommend people go to https://www.pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/natural-disaster/wildfires/public-safety-power-shutoff-faq.page.
