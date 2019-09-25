OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Right-wing activist Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman has been sentenced to five years probation for possessing a leaded cane during a violent clash of protesters at an anti-President Donald Trump Berkeley rally in 2017.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon told Chapman, a 43-year-old Daly City man, “You have a right to protest but peaceful protests have more influence than violent protests.”

Chapman was charged for his actions at the “March 4 Trump” rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley on March 4, 2017, in which Trump supporters clashed with counter-protesters.

“You were armed to the teeth during the protest” and said what could have been a peaceful protest turned violent “and the next thing you know it was a melee,” the judge scolded Chapman.

At a hearing before another judge on Aug. 7, Chapman pleaded no contest to the felony possession of a leaded cane charge in a deal with prosecutors that called for him to be placed on three years’ probation.

McCannon added two years to the probation but did explain why he was changing the plea agreement.

The judge told Chapman, who was dressed in blue pants and a light blue short-sleeved shirt, he could throw out the plea deal if Chapman wanted to take his case to trial and try to get a shorter sentence.

However, Chapman agreed to the new sentence.

At the March rally there were multiple instances of violence between the pro- and anti-Trump groups and Chapman was identified as one of the people causing violence, Berkeley police Officer Darrin Rafferty wrote in a probable cause statement.

A man later identified as Chapman, who was wearing a black baseball helmet, goggles and a backpack with metal buckles, sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray into a crowd of protesters that Chapman’s group had been arguing with, according to Rafferty.

“Chapman was involved in multiple altercations with many people” and “was swinging what appeared to be a wooden stick at many people,” Rafferty wrote.

However, Rafferty said it was unclear if Chapman hit anyone because the camera didn’t stay focused on him during the altercation.