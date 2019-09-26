OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The BART Board late Thursday morning voted in favor of a new type of turnstile gate designed to deter fare dodgers.
In a unanimous vote, the BART Board of Directors passed a motion to adopt swing-style barrier fare gates.
While a specific design still hasn’t been decided on, the swing-style gate beat out two other barrier options: a retractable barrier and a floor-to-ceiling turnstile gate commonly referred to as “the New York” style.
BART said that survey results showed 89 percent of riders responded that it is important to reduce fare evasion on BART. Board Director Debora Allen agreed, saying by installing new barrier gates, a myriad of issues will be addressed.
“The quality of life issues, the crime activity, they homeless people living on trains and professional panhandling, the cleanliness, said Allen. A comprehensive approach to station hardening is going to go a long way in addressing those items.”
BART says it loses about $15 to $25 million annually in revenue from fare evasion. But Allen said she estimates that number might be closer to $35 to $70 million.
The estimated cost of the fare-gate project is $150 million.
