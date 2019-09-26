VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The Vallejo Fire Department and Cal Fire on Thursday afternoon are fighting a five-alarm vegetation fire on Mare Island adjacent to a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning, a fire spokesman said.
The Thursday fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. and is mostly contained. It drew a full response from Cal Fire that included air support, Vallejo Fire Department Engineer Kevin Brown said.
Vallejo firefighters also responded to a three-alarm vegetation fire in east Vallejo around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, but that fire also is mostly contained, Brown said. It burned approximately 40 acres.
The 10-acre fire early Wednesday in the Mare Island Preserve in south Mare Island started when someone cut deeply into two power poles with a Sawzall saw, causing the poles to lean and power lines to fall. Two saw blades were found at the scene, Brown said.
Island Energy that provides power on Mare Island and Vallejo fire inspectors are investigating that fire.
