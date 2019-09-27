SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Health officials announced Friday that their investigation into a recent outbreak of severe vaping-related illness was increasingly focusing on products that contain THC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their latest research into the nation’s vaping health crisis, finding that many of the victims had fallen ill after vaping THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana.
The new study found two-thirds of those who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they vaped pre-filled THC cartridges. But health officials cautioned that the investigation was in its early stages and ongoing. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified as a source of the ailment.
As of Sept. 24th, there were 805 lung injury cases related to vaping in 45 states with 12 death being reported — two of those in California. Of the victims, the CDC said, 69 percent were male, 62 percent were between the ages of 18-34 and 16 percent were under the age of 16.
All the victims reported they have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping.
You must log in to post a comment.