OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Parents, teachers and students mounted a passionate protest Friday morning, upset over the district’s plans to close an Oakland elementary school.

Adults and children were on the sidewalk outside the school protesting the fact that Henry J. Kaiser, Jr. Elementary in the Hiller Highland neighborhood is set to be closed. The district is calling it a merge that will combine Kaiser with the larger Sankofa Academy, which is about four miles away.

“I’m out here today because closing schools hurts black and brown kids first and worst,” said Kaiser Elementary parent Zach Norris.

He was one of dozens of parents who are outraged over the fact that his child’s school is closing. He said he fears for what this means for the future of the entire district.

“We’re here standing for the basic rights of all children across Oakland and saying keep schools open,” said Norris.

At the school board meeting on Wednesday, a coalition against the school closure stormed the meeting, chanting “No school closures!” and “Oakland is not for sale!”

Kaiser parents were also upset over the closure of a school that has a reputation for being more inclusive and tolerant than some other schools.

The parent of a young trans student told KPIX 5 off camera that the district specifically suggested that her child go to Kaiser because it is a LGBTQ sanctuary school. Officials also told her a lot of kids who had been bullied in the past were encouraged to go to Kaiser.

The parent said her family has received death threats because of her child being trans. Now she fears what will happen to her child, who is only seven years old.

She asked if she and her family can’t feel safe here in the Bay Area, then where should they go?

The Oakland Unified School District said they recognize the Kaiser community is unhappy with the board of education’s decision. The district recommended this move in the interest of what they believe is the long-term health and viability of the district and their ability to consolidate resources at fewer schools.

In a statement, the district said, “Currently, OUSD operates too many schools for the number of students we have and therefore our resources are spread too thinly.”

Oakland Unified School District is planning on potentially closing several more schools, but those details have yet to be worked out.

Teachers at the protest said the district was docking their pay for participating in the event.