SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose’s Presentation High School is launching a long-sought independent investigation into decades of allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by its staff.

“These are women who are dedicated to working for justice for children and for other women. So, it was disheartening that it took so long for them to take this step,” said Kathryn Leehane, the initial whistleblower whose allegations have rocked the prestigious Catholic, all-girls school.

Several alleged victims and their families have stepped forward, accusing Presentation High of covering up incidents of sexual assault and misconduct by its staff and failing to report the allegations to police as required by law.

The school’s president Holly Elkins released a prepared statement that reads, “The external investigation is the right thing for Presentation to do right now to get an impartial picture of what happened in the past so we can support survivors, protect and keep our students safe and help our community heal.”

The school has hired the Van Dermyden Maddux law firm to conduct the investigation. School officials estimate it will likely take six to nine months to complete.

Leehane says her Spanish teacher fondled her breast and showed her a pornographic photo of a semi-nude woman while she was student in 1990. She says it took her several years to find the courage to report the incident to school staff. She claims she eventually grew disheartened when the investigation stalled and the teacher was allowed to remain at the school.

“I was crushed. I was devastated. It absolutely changed my career path. It changed my relationship with the church,” Leehane said.

Leehane says she hopes the findings of the investigation will be used to change the culture at the school and prevent the abuse of future students.