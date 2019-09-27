REDWOOD CITY (KPIX 5) – An iconic deli in Redwood City that has been serving up subs for 61 years is shutting its doors, amid a steep rent increase.

Woodside Deli on Woodside Road has been in business since 1958 and is set to close sometime in October.

Debbie Hicks has been at the deli for 30 of those years. When asked what has kept her at the deli for so long, Hicks said simply, “Customers.”

“It’s a fabulous deli and everyone’s going to miss it,” said Gerry Plunkett, a longtime deli customer.

But owner Kyle Vogel is looking at the dollars and cents. “I can’t afford to pay somebody what it costs to make a sandwich based on what you’re willing to pay to buy a sandwich,” Vogel told KPIX 5.

He says his landlord wants to raise the rent 52 percent, and that’s not the only issue.

“If my rent didn’t go up a penny, my staff’s rent is going up,” Vogel said. “And where do you live in Redwood City on what a deli can afford to pay?”

During KPIX 5’s visit, a real estate agent came in to try to help.

“I just read it in the newspaper today that he’s closing down and I made him an offer,” said agent Frank Pataki. “So I hope he’s going to sleep on it.”

But Vogel has his mind made up. “I’m realistic. I’m understanding of what this situation is,” he said.

As for Hicks, if no new owner steps in. She plans on finding another deli job.

The closing date at Woodside Deli isn’t firm. They’re planning on staying open until they run down their inventory.