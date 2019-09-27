



Start your day off right by browsing through cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Francisco.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lucky, pit bull terrier mix

Lucky is a handsome male pit bull terrier puppy being kept at Beyond Rescue.

Lucky plays well with others — he’s happy to keep company with other dogs. He is vaccinated.

Notes from Lucky’s caretakers:

He is very loving and has a puppy energy, where everything in the world is exciting. He loves other dogs, but can be very pushy towards them to play. Adopters would need to be dedicated to training and socialization as he gets older. We are looking for adopters with large breed and puppy experience.

Cashew, dachshund mix

Cashew is a handsome male dachshund puppy being kept at 4 Dogs Farm Rescue.

Cashew is the life of the party — he gets along well with other dogs. He’s been vaccinated.

Notes from Cashew’s caretakers:

Cashew is a loving, playful and sweet little guy. He gets along with other dogs and is good with children. The perfect home for Cashew would be one where someone has the time to train a new puppy and is home most of the day. Cashew loves to play with toys and is your typical puppy. Cashew was found on the streets in Tijuana, Mexico.

Molly, terrier mix

Molly is a female terrier puppy currently housed at 4 Dogs Farm Rescue.

Molly is friendly as can be, and she loves other dogs. She has had all her shots.

Here’s what Molly’s friends at 4 Dogs Farm Rescue think of her:

Molly is looking for a loving home that has the time to train a new puppy. She is great with other dogs and children. Molly loves to play with toys and enjoys exploring the backyard at her foster home. She was rescued in Tijuana, Mexico, and is ready for her forever home.

Mickey, toy fox terrier and rat terrier mix

Mickey is a sweet male toy fox terrier and rat terrier puppy currently residing at DogZone Rescue.

Mickey gets along well with children, cats or dogs. He has been vaccinated.

Mickey’s current caretakers say:

Little Mickey is a delightful doll. He is the sweetest pup and is very affectionate. This darling puppy will make you laugh all the time. He is a little boy who is only about 8 pounds, 10 inches tall and very portable. Mickey has balance issues that make him hop like a bunny when he runs and prance like a horse when he walks, but it is no big deal.

Cleo, shepherd mix

Cleo is an adorable female shepherd puppy staying at 4 Dogs Farm Rescue.

Cleo will get along great with other dogs. She has had all her shots.

Cleo’s current caretakers say:

This little girl loves to play and would be great for an active family or as a first-time companion. She loves to snuggle up with her foster mom and play with the other dogs, and she really likes to play in the water. Cleo would be great with children, since she is still a puppy. Cleo will need someone to help her through her puppy training and someone that has the time to train a new pup.