



SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Up to $7,000 off a new vehicle is available to San Mateo County residents starting Oct. 1 through Peninsula Clean Energy, according to the nonprofit, which is offering discounts on electric vehicles.

The $7,000 is available for the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV at Putnam Chevrolet in Burlingame. Lesser discounts are available for other vehicles through six other car dealerships.

The savings are available until Dec. 31.

Other savings include $3,500 off the Nissan Leaf at Nissan of Burlingame, $3,200 off the Ford Fusion Energi at Serramonte Ford in Colma, $3,000 off a BMW i3 at Peter Pan BMW in San Mateo, $2,600 off a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan at Stewart Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Colma, $1,700 off the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid at Honda of Serramonte in Colma and $1,550 off the Toyota Prius Prime at Toyota 101 in Redwood City.

Manufacturers are also offering discounts and combined with state and federal tax incentives consumers could save an additional $10,800 or more on each purchase, according to Peninsula Clean Energy.

Jan Pepper, CEO of the nonprofit, said that her organization is happy to provide the savings. The nonprofit is the official electricity provider in San Mateo County.

Pepper added that each electric vehicle saves its owner $1,200 a year on average in fuel and maintenance costs compared to cars that run on gas.

For San Mateo County resident and Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo, buying an electric vehicle was an easy decision because it reduced his dependence on fossil fuels.

Transportation that is fueled by fossil energy is the greatest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in the county, according to Peninsula Clean Energy. 61 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo County are from fossil-fueled transportation.

Additional information is available on the Peninsula Clean Energy website.

