ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police believe a suspect who attacked an elderly woman Wednesday evening at an Alameda shopping mall, stealing her purse and house keys, may have later tried to break into her home in Oakland.
The 73-year-old woman and her relatives had left the Ross store at South Shore Center in Alameda about 8 p.m., and the victim was getting into a car when the suspect tried to take her purse, police said.
The woman was violently dragged toward a getaway car and eventually the suspect got her purse, which contained her keys and wallet, Alameda police Lieutenant Hoshmand Durani said Friday.
The suspect got into the passenger side of the getaway vehicle and left the area. Later, someone tried to use the woman’s house keys to enter her home in Oakland, Durani said.
The victim’s husband, however, was home at the time and called Oakland police. The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury in the attack, according to police.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.