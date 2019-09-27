



Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Oakland.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Zuko, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Zuko is a handsome male dachshund and chihuahua puppy staying at the California Pit Bull Rescue.

Zuko is happy to keep company with other dogs. He’s already vaccinated. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette.

From Zuko’s current caretaker:

Zuko is three months old and he is the last of his five siblings to find a home. He is gorgeous and loves to have a great time. He is spunky, playful and vert smart. He is also a great cuddler.

Superstar, Italian greyhound and chihuahua mix

Superstar is an adorable female Italian greyhound and chihuahua puppy currently housed at the Hopalong Animal Rescue.

Superstar gets along well with other dogs. She is vaccinated. She’s already house-trained.

From Superstar’s current caretaker:

She is sweet-natured and gentle, yet also exceptionally playful and athletic, but also has the loyalty and sass of a chihuahua. She’s very intelligent and wants to please, so positive reinforcement has gone a long way in her training. She just wants to be with her people and can be a bit shy with new folks.

Hailey, German shepherd

Hailey is a female German shepherd puppy in the care of the Oakland Animal Services.