



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers posted their 105th win to match the highest total in franchise history, beating the San Francisco Giants 2-0 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

The NL West champions tied the win mark of the 1953 “Boys of Summer” team based in Brooklyn that included Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider and other Hall of Famers.

The Dodgers began the day one game behind Houston for the best record in baseball and one game ahead of the Yankees. Los Angeles will begin the Division Series next Thursday at home against the NL wild-card winner.

Ryu (14-5) allowed five hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. He also hit an RBI single in the fifth for the game’s first run.

Kenta Maeda pitched the eighth. Kenley Jansen hit Evan Longoria to start the ninth and gave up Kevin Pillar’s single before striking out three for his 33rd save.

Max Muncy hit his 35th homer in the sixth off rookie Logan Webb (2-3). Webb singled in the fifth for his first major league hit.

Retiring Giants manager Bruce Bochy oversaw his 4,031st game, moving past Sparky Anderson for sole possession of seventh place on the all-time list while managing his second-to-last game with San Francisco. Bochy was honored on the field before the game by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who presented Bochy with a key to the city.

Webb, a top pitching prospect, allowed two runs on six hits in six innings, struck out five and walked one in his eighth career start.

MADBUM’S PLACE

Madison Bumgarner will be ready Sunday even if he’s not on the mound as originally planned — Bochy hinted “he’ll have his spikes on,” so perhaps be prepared for a pinch-hit appearance and one final ovation from the home crowd.

“We thought that would be the best thing for both of us,” Bumgarner said Saturday.

The 2014 World Series MVP can become a free agent, so Tuesday might have been his final start for the Giants. He is wrapping up a contract singed in April 2012 that included a $12 million contract option this year, and the Giants opted not to deal him at the trade deadline.

“I’m sure I’ll make my way back here one way or another,” he said.

HONORING McGOWAN

Peter Magowan, who died in January, was honored pregame with a plaque on the Giants Wall of Fame he started as San Francisco’s managing general partner.

“It was good to get Peter’s plaque up there, with what he’s done for the San Francisco Giants and the impact he made keeping them here and really in the community,” Bochy said. “I know that he’d be very proud. … Peter, he did a lot for me.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LF A.J. Pollock sat out after being hit in the left knee with a pitch and leaving during the fifth inning of Friday’s 9-2 win with a bruised knee. … Manager Dave Roberts said 3B Justin Turner — missing a fourth straight game with back tightness — doesn’t need to play Sunday though it would be nice to get him a couple of at-bats if Turner feels better. If not, he will get some simulated work done during Tuesday’s workout day back home ahead of the Division Series. Turner was set to throw and swing in the cage again Saturday as he did Friday. “If he wasn’t able to kind of move around and swing the bat, I’d probably be a little concerned but since he’s doing that I feel confident he’ll be fine,” Roberts said.

Giants: C Buster Posey returned to the starting lineup after three days not playing at all following a 16-inning game Tuesday in which he caught 13 of those innings.

UP NEXT

LHP Rich Hill (4-1, 2.59 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season pitching the last day having gone 1-0 with eight strikeouts in two previous outings vs. San Francisco. RHP Dereck Rodriguez (6-10, 5.27) will now start Sunday’s season finale for the Giants.

