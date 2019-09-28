  • KPIX 5On Air

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a stabbing in Antioch.

At 5:02 p.m., officers with the Antioch police department responded to the 1900 block of Alpha Way and found a 61-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds to his torso.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 28-year-old man was contacted at the scene and was later arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released.

