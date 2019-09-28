Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a stabbing in Antioch.
At 5:02 p.m., officers with the Antioch police department responded to the 1900 block of Alpha Way and found a 61-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds to his torso.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a 28-year-old man was contacted at the scene and was later arrested in connection with the stabbing.
The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.