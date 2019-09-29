



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three Bay Area schools were among 30 schools statewide chosen as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.

The honors, based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students, went to Yu Ming Charter School in Oakland, Lowell Alternative High School in San Francisco and Forest Hill Elementary School in San Jose.

Robert Down Elementary School in Pacific Grove was also among the 30 schools in California and 362 schools nationwide to receive the honor this year. All honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14 and 15.

Campbell Union School District, which oversees Forest Hill Elementary, issued a statement congratulating the school for the honor.

“I’m proud of the work being done at all of our schools, and it is a wonderful honor to have Forest Hill recognized,” Superintendent Shelly Viramontez said.

SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews, said in a statement, “This award affirms the hard work of Lowell teachers, administrators, support staff, families, and most of all students.

“To be one of less than three dozen schools in California receiving this recognition is an incredible honor. I’m proud of the Lowell community for repeatedly demonstrating academic excellence and for their motivation to pursue a rigorous education.”

The full list of National Blue Ribbon Schools can be found at www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.

