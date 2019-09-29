PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who crashed his car Saturday night at the Petaluma Factory Outlets.

Simultaneous reports were made to Petaluma police around 8 p.m. about gunshots and a solo vehicle crash in the parking lot of the outlet mall at 2200 Petaluma Blvd. North.

Officers found the accident scene, where the adult male driver was at the wheel with an apparent gunshot would.

Police and Petaluma Fire Department personnel worked to tend to the man, who died at the scene.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Unit is not releasing the driver’s identity pending notifications.

Petaluma police detectives are investigating the case and ask anyone with information to contact Petaluma Police Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4456.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed