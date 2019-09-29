OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Traffic signals are not functioning and the downtown Berkeley BART station is closed during a major outage Sunday morning that cut power to thousands of customers in Richmond, El Cerrito, Kensington, Albany and Berkeley.
The outage includes 25,000 accounts in Berkeley, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond and restoration of power is expected by 11 a.m., PG&E said in a text to customers, though PG&E representatives were not immediately available for comment.
BART reports a 20-minute delay on the Richmond line and advises passengers going downtown to exit at the Ashby or North Berkeley stations and take AC Transit lines to their destination.
