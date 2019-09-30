SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The San Francisco Giants are planning a major off-season renovation of the area around McCovey Cove, including designs for a waterfront park, tide pools and protections against sea level rise.

“I think San Francisco is a pioneer for sustainability. So, it makes perfect sense that they would try to incorporate that, especially into the ballpark,” said Tracy Standish who works nearby and was enjoying a walk along the cove Monday afternoon.

The early designs unveiled by the team feature a wide walking promenade at the end of Third Street, a sandy beach area and a ramp where kayaks can launch into the cove.

McCovey Cove has become one of the most beloved aspects of the Giants ballpark, with dozens of kayaks, boats and paddle boarders relaxing outside the stadium on game days. Fans say there’s a risk in tinkering with something so many people cherish.

“Sometimes, it’s better to be out on the water than in the ballpark,” said Aditya Sharma. There’s a sense of community. Kayaks come together. Paddleboards sometimes come together. People are sharing drinks. And that community is really nice.”

The Giants are also planning a large-scale commercial development nearby with two proposed office towers as well as two residential high-rises. Those designs have not been released.

Fans praised the environmental protections, tidal pools and buffers against rising sea levels, incorporated into the design.

“Whenever there’s a king tide, the water rises really, really high and comes out onto Embarcadero. It makes the threat of global warming very clear,” said Sharma. “So, if they’re doing things to get ahead of that, I’m all for it.”