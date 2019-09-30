OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — On the campaign trail, presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris opened her first California campaign office in Oakland on Sunday.
The office, located in the city’s Grand Lake neighborhood was full of Harris supporters, including Rep. Barbara Lee and Mayor Libby Schaff, who called the senator “a warrior for justice.”
“We have the ability to believe, to have faith in what can be, unburdened by what has been,” Harris told supporters.
“There is no question as you have heard, we need to have on that debate stage in the general election someone who has the ability to successfully prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump,” the senator went on to say.
Harris was born in Oakland, and went on to become district attorney for the city of San Francisco and California Attorney General, before being elected to the senate in 2016. Back in January, Harris officially launched her campaign with a rally outside Oakland City Hall.
The campaign office opening comes as the latest CBS battleground tracker poll shows Harris in the fourth spot in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee in early-voting states.
