CONCORD (CBS SF) — An alleged gunman arrested in connection with an August shooting at the Bonfare Market in Concord pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and possession of a short-barreled shotgun last week, according to police.

Police say Anthony Heffelmire, of Antioch, got into an argument with another customer at the store, located on Grant Street near state Highway 242, then pulled a gun and fired several shots in the direction of the victim and the victim’s vehicle on Aug. 17.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, but Heffelmire allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Heffelmire was identified as a suspect and officers conducted a search of his home with assistance from a SWAT team. He was allegedly in possession of an exotic and illegal handgun when he was taken into custody, according to police.

The Taurus Judge revolver recovered during a search of Heffelmire’s home is capable of firing shotgun shells, essentially making it a short-barrel shotgun, which is restricted under California law.

Heffelmire was booked into county jail on Sept. 16, and pleaded not guilty to two felony charges on Sept. 23. He remains in custody on $800,000 bail.

