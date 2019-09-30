HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Federal authorities have arrested and charged a Hayward man for allegedly acting as an illegal foreign agent who delivered classified information to a Chinese intelligence agency.

The Department of Justice announced Monday that 56-year-old Xuehua “Edward” Peng was arrested at his residence in the East Bay last Friday.

According to the complaint, Peng acted at the direction of Chinese intelligence officials in retrieving classified information passed to him by a source, or leaving behind money for the source, on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018.

Authorities said Peng staged several “dead drops” at hotel rooms in the Bay Area and Georgia where he allegedly left behind cash for the source to pick up and in exchange picked up an SD card left by the source or cash.

Peng had also allegedly traveled to China to deliver information that was passed to him on the SD cards. Authorities said the FBI secretly filmed Peng performing the drops and intercepted phone conversations with handlers in China.

“The conduct charged in this case alleges a combination of age-old spycraft and modern technology,” U.S. Attorney David Anderson said. “The charges announced today provide a rare glimpse into the secret efforts of the People’s Republic of China to obtain classified national security information from the United States and the battle being waged by our intelligence and law-enforcement communities to protect our people, our ideas, and our national defense.”

Peng, a U.S. citizen, is being held without bail. He made his initial appearance in San Francisco federal court last week and is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

If convicted, Peng faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.