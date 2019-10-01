BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Prongs between BART train cars struck a woman’s leg as a train pulled into the Ashby BART station in Berkeley on Tuesday morning, causing the closure of the station and delays for riders, a BART spokesman said.
The woman was struck at about 9:40 a.m. by a Richmond-bound train pulling into the Ashby station at 3100 Adeline St., BART spokesman Jim Allison said.
Prongs between the lead car and second car of the train apparently struck the leg of the woman, who has been transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland, Allison said. He did not immediately provide an update on her condition, but said foul play is not suspected in the case.
The collision prompted the closure of the Ashby station while emergency crews responded. Trains single-tracked through the area without stopping until the station reopened at 10:09 a.m., according to Allison.
As of 10:15 a.m., riders could still expect delays of about 20 minutes going through the area, he said.
