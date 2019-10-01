SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old man was arrested after DNA testing related to a sexual assault last year indicated that he was the suspect, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Elias Monroy was arrested last Wednesday at his home in unincorporated Brookdale on suspicion of the attack that occurred in January 2018. Monroy allegedly targeted a 21-year-old woman who was asleep in a vehicle outside of her friends’ home in the 700 block of 26th Avenue in unincorporated Santa Cruz, sheriff’s officials said.
The victim said she did not know the suspect, who entered the car and sexually assaulted her. She fought off her attacker and activated the car’s alarm, prompting the suspect to flee, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim participated in a sexual assault examination, with evidence forwarded to the state Department of Justice that led to Monroy being identified as the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape, sheriff’s officials said.
