SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season after an incident with an official during a weekend exhibition loss to the Las Vegas Knights.
The punishment handed out Tuesday comes after a run-in Kane had with Vegas’ Deryk Engelland.
Kane responded with a slash after being cross-checked by Engelland. His stick also made contact with linesman Kiel Murchison. Murchison later grabbed Kane’s jersey to split the two players up and the two fell to the ice. Kane then appeared to shove the linesman as he got up.
The incident occurred at 12:51 of the third period. Kane was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials.
The Sharks open the season Wednesday night in Vegas and then host the Golden Knights on Friday night. Kane will also miss a game in Nashville on Oct. 8.
Kane will forfeit more than $112,000 based on his annual salary because of the suspension. The fine money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
You must log in to post a comment.