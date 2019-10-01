



BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is seeking someone who may be interested in adopting a trio of friendly cats.

Two adult female cats and a male kitten are seeking a new home, according to the humane society. All three are spayed or neutered and have microchips.

“Last month, two female adult cats and a male kitten were left in our after-hours receiving enclosures with no information about the trio,” PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement.

“We believe based on their ages, the two adult cats are probably a mother and daughter. The younger of the adult cats was nursing the male kitten, but the older adult cat helps take care of the kitten, too.

“All three of the cats are very attached to each other, so we made a decision that all three felines must be adopted together,” she said.

Humane society officials said the after-hours receiving service is provided to bring lost or found animals to the shelter outside of normal business hours, allowing a safe refuge for animals in need 24 hours every day of the year.

“We often have bonded pairs available for adoption, but it’s extremely rare for us to have a bonded trio,” Tarbox said. “These three cats are all very sociable and outgoing. It’s an opportunity for someone to add three very sweet animals to their family.”

The cats are named after three islands off the west coast of Scotland: Iona, Skye and Harris. The adoption fee for all three is $120.

The cats are located at the PHS/SPCA’s Center for Compassion at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame.

