SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents were given a lunch time treat Tuesday as the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows precision flying squadron buzzed over San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
The squadron of 9 Hawk jets is currently on a North American tour, promoting Great Britain’s long relationship with the United States. They took to the air around 11:15 a.m. and took once buzz over the Golden Gate Bridge before returning to a welcoming ceremony at Oakland International Airport.
The team was planning a second run over the Bay on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels precision flying squadron was scheduled to be in Sacramento Sunday before coming to the Bay Area on Oct. 12th for their annual visit during San Francisco’s Fleet Week next week.
