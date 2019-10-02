



LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) — East Bay law enforcement officers are rallying around one of their own as Pleasanton Police Officer Kyle Henrickson battles pancreatic cancer.

The 10-year veteran has reached stage 4 in his fight against pancreatic cancer. His fellow first responders want to help fight alongside with him.

You wouldn’t know Henrickson is fighting for his life from a recent car karaoke video he made with his daughter.

It was to keep her spirits up, and his too.

KPIX 5 first reported on the battle the father of four was fighting last year. The ‘Help Kyle Kick Cancer’ GoFundMe campaign set up to help with the medical costs has raised almost $119,000 of its $135,000 goal.

One year later, his fight continues with more treatments, long days in the hospital and a brotherhood of law enforcement providing support.

“Kyle is the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back, the last dollar in his wallet and not ask for anything in return,” explained Alameda County Sheriffs Office Detective Richard Ray. “I think this is an opportunity for the community and his fellow brothers and sisters in blue help him and his family out.”

On Wednesday, these officers were taking time out of their day to take part in a fitness challenge to raise money for Kyle’s treatment and — more importantly — to lift his spirits.

These officers know when you sign up for the, job there is a lot you prepare for in terms of dangers and threats. But when it comes to cancer, there is little anyone can do to prepare.

The official law enforcement fundraiser for Henrickson will be on October 12 in the parking lot of the Omni Fitness Club in Livermore.