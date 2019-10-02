SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A shallow gas line was struck by a construction crew digging a trench in a residential area of San Mateo on Wednesday morning, according to the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department.

“It’s way shallower than it should have been, which is why it got hit,” Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said in a phone call around 11:30 a.m.

The gas leak was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 100 block of 16th Avenue.

Marshall said PG&E personnel arrived on scene about 10 minutes later and had the leak under control by 11:30 a.m. They are expected to remain on scene for a number of hours to repair the line.

According to PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras, a half-inch service line was struck by an independent contractor cutting asphalt in the area.

Gas service has been interrupted for one customer but the rest of the neighborhood should be unaffected.

Firefighters briefly evacuated people living at the Yesteryear House residential assisted living facility, but those individuals have already been allowed to go back inside.

“We did evacuate those folks from that home, but they’re back in their homes now,” Marshall said.