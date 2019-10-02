



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An arrest was made last Thursday in a homicide case in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

Antonio Pinal, 25, of San Jose, was served an arrest warrant while he was in custody on unrelated offenses in the county jail in Milpitas.

Police said Pinal is responsible for death of 24-year-old Ceres resident Jose Sandoval. Sandoval was shot in the chest on the night of Aug. 10, in the 1700 block of Story Road, police and the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office said.

Police responded at 10:23 p.m. to the Story Road location and found Sandoval suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to social media, Sandoval was from Fullerton and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Detective Sgt. John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez of the Police

Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

People who want to remain anonymous can call either Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867 or submit a tip at following link: https://svcrimestoppers.org/.

