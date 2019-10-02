CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — A woman arrested on suspicion of murder after hitting two pedestrians with her car – one fatally – in separate areas of a Cupertino park has been identified.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 50-year-old Mireya Orta. She was booked into the main jail in San Jose on Tuesday night.
Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Michael Low said Orta was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after being detained in her Audi A5 following the incident at Rancho San Antonio County Park in Cupertino, which happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Orta allegedly fled after hitting the two pedestrians and was detained without incident minutes later.
Low said investigators were looking into whether Orta had any relationship with the two pedestrians she struck. One victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead; the second was treated at the scene.
Orta is being held without bail. Further details were not immediately available.
