SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden made his way through the Bay Area on Thursday, trying to win over voters at three fundraising events.

Those who attended the final event Thursday night say this was an intimate reception of roughly 50 people.

Many who left say they were impressed with the way the former vice president Biden was able to connect.

Joe Biden ended a whirlwind trip to the Bay Area at 221 Main Street in downtown San Francisco. He spent the evening at Javelin Venture Partners with a group of millennial voters.

Jillian Yoerge, a Biden supporter said, “He’s just so grounded, so relatable. He could have talked about this administration but he flipped the switch and kept it really positive.”

Earlier at Sen. Diane Feinstein’s home in Pacific Heights, those in attendance said Biden didn’t talk too much about President Trump and the impeachment inquiry. His focus was on the future.

Bill Witte, who also supports Biden said, “Vice President Biden gave a very compelling speech. Both about why we need to make a change desperately and why he has the right demeanor and ideas to effect that change.”

Supporters said that roughly 200 people packed into Sen. Feinstein’s home for the event.

Lisa Christensen felt Biden was very warm and very real with everybody who was there.

Jeff Leh said, “He called my friend’s dad and had a nice conversation.” Vice president Biden did not address the media but, at his first stop in Palo Alto, he was briefly asked about President Trump’s request to investigate his family.

Biden said, “I don’t listen too much to what the president has to say.”

Tickets for the fundraisers ranged from $1500 to $10,000.