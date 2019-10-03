



— A man who allegedly broke into a car appeared shocked as he realized he was being recorded by a motion-activated dashcam while rifling through the vehicle.

“I am totally happy I bought that camera. It’s worth every penny,” said the car owner who didn’t want to go on-camera herself because the suspect is still on the loose.

“It starts recording without any light as soon as the motion happens, but after 10 seconds, the light comes on — he was startled by that,” she told CBS affiliate KOIN.

The car owner said she went through the camera footage after a neighbor at the Sorrento Bluff Apartments in Beaverton discovered her car doors were wide open Friday morning.

If a picture is worth a thousand words… https://t.co/Y3ilTu1qkx pic.twitter.com/dGEj7BUDsW — KOIN News (@KOINNews) October 2, 2019

Prowlers appeared to have spent the previous night combing the parking lot, looking for unlocked cars.

“Nothing was missing, but you could see someone had gone through my car,” she said. “First thing I did was look at my notifications. I went — I got a picture of the guy that broke into my car.”

She called police and handed over the footage.

“He goes, ‘We don’t normally get these kinds of criminals on camera,'” she said.

Meantime, her initial anger is now giving way to amusement.

“I just kept playing back the video because it was just so funny,” she said.